In pictures: Mid and East Antrim Flower Show flourishes

Visitors from across Mid and East Antrim enjoyed a carnival of colour during the third annual Flower Show and Summer Fair at Larne Market Yard.
Taking place on Saturday, August 19, the event saw activities including cooking demonstrations, flower arranging and bird box building, with the Flower Show awards ceremony presented by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.
Speaking at the ceremony, MEA Mayor Councillor Paul Reid, said: “Our Mid and East Antrim In Bloom campaign has continued this year and the Flower Show is a big component of this.
“Through Mid and East Antrim In Bloom we encourage everyone who lives in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.
“Our Flower Show is the chance for local gardeners, bakers and floral artists to create a marvellous extravaganza of flowers, fruit and vegetables, and home-baked delights.
“I would especially like to thank our panel of judges, who have a wide range of experience and expertise amongst them and who thoroughly deliberated all the entrants today.
“Thank you to our staff who have worked hard to make the Flower Show and Summer Fair happen. It has been a wonderful colourful spectacle. And finally, thank you to all our entrants – the standard was remarkable.”
A full list of winners can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/flowershow
They include:
Best Cut Flower Exhibit: Avril Graham
Best Rose Exhibit: Elaine McIlwaine
Most Points in Rose Exhibit: Ronnie Campbell
Best Dahlia Exhibit: David McWilliam
Most Points in Dahlia Exhibit: David McWilliam
Best Garden Variety: Sandra Hawthorne
Most Points in Cut Flowers: David McWilliam
Best Pot Plant: Elizabeth Boyd
Most Points in Pot Plants: Elizabeth Boyd
Best Cactus Exhibit: Rita O’Lynn
Most Points in Vegetable Section: Jennifer Herron
Best Grow Your Own Selection: Jennifer Herron
Best Monster Vegetable: Stephen McConnell
Best Novelty Vegetable: Jennifer Herron
Best Flower Arrangement: Colleen Hamill
Most Points in Flower Arrangement Section: Colleen Hamill
Best Exhibit in Junior Section: Samantha Braniff
Most Points in Junior Section: James Cowan, Ruby Fleck, Lucy Cowan and Ellie Cowan
Best Exhibit in Home Industry: Emily Hanna
Most Points in Home Industry: Ann Carson
Most Points Overall in Flower Show: David McWilliam
Best in Show: Elizabeth Boyd
