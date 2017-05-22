In pictures: Full house for ‘home grown’ play based on Friends Goodwill epic

There was a full house for the home grown production of new musical drama American Dreams last week at the McNeill Theatre.

The story of Ulster emigrants in music, song, words and drama, saw a wealth of talent on stage, and local support was strong for the event, with visitors also from elsewhere in Northern Ireland and at least one from Scotland.

Larne choral society performing - Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye.

Those arriving were treated to a pipe band concert outside Larne Leisure Centre, as Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band tuned up for the evening.

Among the stars of the show was flautist Ami Ogilby, who opened and closed the show with her delivery of Ashoken Farewell.

Drama was provided by members of Larne Drama Circle and also local man Davy Moore, taking to the stage for the first time and ably portraying a passenger on the Friends’ Goodwill as well as a settler in Timber Ridge, Virginia, where many locals found a new home.

Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band, Larne Choral Society, vocalist Iain Irvine, Sir Henry Inglesby Fife and Drum, and narrator Angeline Kelly also helped ensure the success of the unique production, written by local historian Dr. David Hume.

Members of Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band on stage.

A special preview evening was also held last week at a VIP function hosted by Mayor Audrey Wales in the town hall.

Preparing their lines for the production - Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye.

Ald. Gregg McKeen discusses the festival with guests at the preview of the 'American Dreams' production in Larne on Thursday evening. Ald. McKeen was a keen advocate of the project from the outset.

Times contributor and local historian, Dr . David Hume who penned the 'American Dreams' drama with Mr. Liam Kelly, another keen of East Antrim's past. Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye.