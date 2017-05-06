Human remains found in search for Seamus Ruddy

Human remains have been discovered in a forest area in northern France which has been the site of a search for Seamus Ruddy, one of the Disappeared.

A team from the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains, have been digging at the site near Rouen since Monday.

Mr Ruddy was murdered by the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA), and secretly buried. He had been working as a teacher in Paris in 1985

Mr Ruddy’s sister, Anne Morgan, was the last member of his family to see the County Down teacher alive. She visited the scene on Friday. It is being reported that she has been informed of the discovery.

A fresh search for Mr Ruddy’s remains began after new information was received by the ICLVR from the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and former INLA members. The group has close links to the INLA.

The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during the Troubles.