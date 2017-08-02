Hugo Duncan in concert

Singer and radio presenter Hugo Duncan will be in concert at The Olderfleet in Larne on Saturday August 19.
Also appearing will be Crawford Bell and Country Harmony.
Tickets are priced at £5.
