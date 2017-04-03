Huge honour for local army cadet

A Larne teenager has been appointed to the role of Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Antrim at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle,

Cadet Corporal Jake Johnston, a 16-year-old Larne High School student is one of just nine teenagers across Northern Ireland to be selected for the prestigious role and Jake can expect a busy year ahead as he attends Mrs Joan Christie OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim on major civic occasions.

In recognition of the award, Jake will wear a special insignia on his uniform throughout his year in office.

Jake has been an enthusiastic Army Cadet with the Larne Detachment ACF for four years and the citation which accompanies the award describes him as ‘a reliable Cadet who is highly thought of by his peers, Adult Instructors and Officers … a dedicated Cadet who is able to assist in training and mentoring junior cadets’.

A high achieving ‘all rounder’, Jake has progressed through the Army Proficiency Certificate syllabus, passing his 1 and 2 Star Awards and demonstrating considerable aptitude for sport and outdoor adventure, representing the Army Cadet Force in Orienteering and Rugby.

His absolute passion, however, is for shooting and Jake is an established and much-admired member of both the C Company and 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Shooting teams.

Over the years he has excelled in competitions, taking part with considerable success in National Clay Target Shooting Competitions as well as major events at the world-famous Bisley shooting ranges. Last year his shooting prowess earned him a place of the six-week-long Cadet Leadership Instructor Marksmanship course in Connaught, Canada.

Jake’s Award Citation concludes, ‘He is dependable, hard-working and honest and is an excellent exemplar for the Army Cadet Force.’