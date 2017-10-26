Help find missing pensioner Margaret Beattie

Police and the family of missing 80-year-old Margaret Beattie are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Margaret, who wears glasses, is said to be 5ft 10ins tall and slim with black hair which is turning grey.

A PSNI spokesman said she was last seen in the Ballygowan Road area of Belfast at 3.30pm yesterday, (Wednesday, 25 October).

The spokesman said Margaret would frequent Belfast city centre and Larne and also has family in the Carrickfergus area.

Inspector Nigel Loughlin would ask Margaret or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact Police at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1515 25/10/17.