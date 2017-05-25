VIDEO: How to cook food safely on the BBQ

People all over Northern Ireland will be barbecuing food in their gardens this evening.

Here are six steps from the Food Standards Agency that will help you to prepare and cook food safely on the barbecue.

1. Pre-cook

It’s a very good idea to cook all chicken (including chicken on the bone) in the oven prior to giving it a final ‘finish’ on your barbecue. Your friends and family will still experience that special barbecue ‘scorched’ taste – and you will know that you’ve cooked the chicken all the way through. This technique can also be used for sausages, burgers and kebabs if you’re cooking for large numbers, as you’ll want to avoid providing undercooked food.

2. Charred doesn’t mean cooked

Cook your barbecue food thoroughly until you are sure that your poultry, pork, burgers, sausages and kebabs are steaming hot, with no pink meat inside. Turning meat regularly and moving it around the barbecue will help to cook it evenly. Charred on the outside doesn’t always mean cooked on the inside so, it’s always safer to cut open and check your burgers, sausages and chicken. If in doubt – keep cooking.

3. Disposable BBQs take longer

Disposable BBQs take longer to heat up and to cook food. Always check that your meat is cooked right through before serving.

4. Avoid cross-contamination

Store raw meat separately before cooking, use different utensils, plates and chopping boards for raw and cooked food. Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and hot water and dry them before handling your food for the barbecue and after handling raw foods including meat, fish, eggs and vegetables.

5. Don’t wash raw chicken

Don’t wash raw chicken or other meat, it just splashes germs. Cooking will kill any bacteria present, including campylobacter. On the other hand, washing chicken, or other meat, can spread dangerous bugs on to your hands, clothes, utensils and worktops by splashing.

6. Keep plates and cutlery away from raw meat and fish

Keep plates and cutlery away from raw meat and fish, never serve your guests cooked food on a plate or surface that’s had raw meat or fish on it, and don’t use cutlery or marinades that have been in contact with raw meat. There’s no point in serving up food with a flourish if you’re adding bugs back into the mix.