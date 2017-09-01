Unique partnership to provide second course for children

A unique partnership set up to help children with Developmental Co-ordination Disorder, is set to continue following the successful completion of the first course.

Occupational therapist Clare Canale, of Red Robin Therapy, and Andrew Falconer of Just Active Gym, hold the sessions which are “aimed specifically at children with co-ordination problems to provide a fun, non-therapy environment to work on typical problems like core stability, shoulder strength, balance and sequencing”.

Andrew said: “The kids worked very hard which paid off. You could see the improvement in their physical abilities and they loved it.”

Clare added: “Perhaps the most valuable benefit to the children was the boost to their confidence.

“They were in amongst others with similar issues, and maybe for the first time ever, they were just as good at bear walking or jumping or catching a ball as everyone else. That’s extremely rewarding for them and us.”

One mum told us, “He really enjoyed the sessions and was a lot more at ease around the other children.”

Active Robins starts again for children in P1 to P3, on Monday September 18, at 3.30pm, for children in P4 to P7, on Friday September 22, at 3.30pm and runs for six weeks at Just Active Gym.

For further information, contact Clare at clare@redrobintherapy.com or Andrew at andrew@justactive.pro.