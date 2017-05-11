Teenagers in the spotlight for ‘Musicals that Matter’

Larne’s McNeill Theatre will host a “unique and inspiring production” on Saturday May 27, starting at 7. 30 pm.

Carrickfergus YMCA along with Uplift Performing Arts and the Health Hub will stage “Musicals That Matter” enabling 20 teenagers to showcase their talents.

The cast has spent the past nine weeks learning routines, and discovering the background stories behind each musical.

Adam Hamilton, project worker,Health Hub, Carrickfergus YMCA, said: “They have been learning how these stories relate to the every day challenges and how to deal with them.

“Each young person has stated that their mental health and resilience has increased through this unique project and that this musical experince has been life changing.”

Next Saturday, they will have the opportunity to show off their skills in the McNeill Theatre in front of a 200-strong audience.