Push for pounds Carnlough raises over £3,500 for Cancer Focus NI

Carnlough residents have raised £3500 for Cancer Focus NI’s counselling service after enrolling in the charity’s Push For Pounds Challenge.

The charity teemed up with local gym Total Training, run by Seamus Lee, to encourage local people to kick start a new exercise regime while raising money for a good cause.

A group of 15 motivated fitness fanatics successfully completed over 15,000 reps to raise the funds.

Gym owner and Manager Seamus said: “Cancer Focus NI has a great presence in Carnlough and has a very active cancer prevention team who work with 17 local schools.

“Their staff also go out to workplaces and communities, encouraging people of all ages to adopt healthier lifestyles, so this was a perfect fit for us and something we were delighted to get involved in.”

Community Fundraising Officer for Cancer Focus NI Lianne Wilson praised the volunteers’ efforts.

We would like to extend a huge thank you to all of our participants who put in a phenomenal effort preparing for and completing this challenge and to all of their friends and family who donated,” she stated.

“We’d also like to thank Seamus in Total Training for his dedication in helping the Push for Pounds participants in reaching their fitness goals for this challenge.

“Seamus simply couldn’t have done enough for the group and his professionalism and expertise is something that truly made Push for Pounds Carnlough hugely successful.

“All the money raised by this challenge will be used to fund our counselling services.

“When you, or someone close to you has cancer it’s normal to feel anxious, frightened and worried about the future.

“Our counsellor is there to help you explore any issues or difficulties you may be experiencing.

“It’s a personal service that can help you move on with your life after cancer and it’s available in many hospitals completely free of charge.”

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Nurseline: 0800 783 3339.

To get involved in fundraising for Cancer Focus NI, or to hear about the exciting events they have coming up, simply visit cancerfocusni.org or email fundraising@cancerfocusni.org for more information.