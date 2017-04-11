Invitation to join guide dogs’ tea party in store

Specsavers in Larne is hosting a ‘Great Guide Dogs’ Tea Party’ in store on Thursday April 20, from 10.00 am until 1.00 pm.

The event is part of a UK wide series of tea parties which will raise much-needed funds to support people living with sight loss.

Specsavers staff will be joined by staff and volunteers from Guide Dogs NI as well as local guide dog owners Vicky Kyle and Carol Mann who will be accompanied by their dogs Ivy and Nan.

Tea, coffee and buns will be available at a pop-up tea party stall and customers are invited to donate to Guide Dogs NI. Guide Dogs NI staff will also be on hand to provide information about the range of services offered by the charity to adults and children living with sight loss and the many volunteering opportunities available across Northern Ireland.

Helping to launch the Specsavers hosted series of Great Guide Dogs Tea Parties is Gary Loughran and his guide dog Usher along with singer/songwriter Malachi Cush who brought his pet Labrador Molly to the launch party. Television presenter Malachi, who shot to fame in 2002 through talent show Fame Academy, is supporting Guide Dogs NI as an event ambassador.

Deirdre McAree, store director said: “Specsavers has worked with the charity Guide Dogs for many years and has seen the excellent support they provide to people living with sight loss. We’re pleased to support this new initiative and to welcome customers to our special tea party.”