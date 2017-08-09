Free mental health talk in Whitehead

The importance of maintaining good mental health will be highlighted at a talk in Whitehead Community Centre on Thursday night, starting at 7.00 pm

The talk will be given by Noel McKee of East Antrim Counselling on the theme of ‘Healthy Body Healthy Mind’.

Noel said: “This will be a short talk around how important it is to keep physically and mentally active and of how to spot the warning signs of poor mental health. The talk finishes with a walk around the Jubilee Wood in Whitehead and the event finishes up at 9.00 pm.

Everyone is welcome and the event is free to attend and open to all.

East Antrim Counselling is based at Kilroot Business Park.