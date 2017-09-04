Family says thanks after Claire gets her new chair

The family of Paralympian Claire Taggart has thanked everyone who supported an appeal for a new power chair.

Claire is now the proud owner of the chair which she is using every day.

Claire, who travelled to South America as a member of Team GB’s 2016 Boccia Squad, suffers from muscle condition dystonia.

Mum Maggie said: “We, as a family, cannot thank each and everyone enough who donated and fundraised for Claire’s new power chair which she is now using every day.

“This chair is already helping Claire to relax more, and more importantly, have conversations at eye level which for anyone in a wheelchair is a massive thing.

“Although embarassed by having to get the chair by fundraising, we are so humbled and grateful to everyone who has helped Claire and once the new seating system is put onto the chair, there will be no stopping Claire. So our massive thanks to you all.”