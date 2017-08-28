Family fun day will aid hospice

The Larne branch of Specsavers is holding a fun “back to school” family fun day on Saturday September 2 in aid of Northern Ireland Hospice and everyone is invited.

Store manager William Nicholl said: “We are delighted to be in a position to host a fun-packed family fundraising day for hospice.

“This is an open invitation from the team at Specsavers to everyone coming to shop in Larne, existing customers, family and friends to call on Saturday, enjoy the entertainment and at the same time support this very worthy charity.

“We will have face painting for the children, a fabulous bake sale and some very famous costumed characters will be on the floor for pictures and a bit of craic. Saturday at Specsavers is guaranteed to entertain everyone. Our raffle has some fabulous prizes including a pair of single vision designer glasses of the winner’s choice.

“The tickets for the raffle will be on sale in store from Monday 28 at £1 per strip (5 entries) or £4 for 5 strips (25 entries) and the winner will be drawn in store at 5.00 pm on Saturday September 2.”

Northern Ireland Hospice Community Fundraiser Catherine O’Hara said: “A huge thank-you to William and his staff at Specsavers, Larne, for supporting Northern Ireland Hospice with this fun-filled day.

“Over the last 12 months, our skilled teams have provided specialist respite and end of life care, both at Northern Ireland Hospice and in the community, to over 3,000 patients and their families.

“Every pound locally raised will have a positive impact in ensuring we continue to provide specialist palliative care at Hospice and at home when it is needed most.

“It is thanks to local businesses like Specsavers and the generous heartfelt support of the public, that we are able to continue to care for people with life-limiting illnesses in the Larne area and in communities across Northern Ireland.”

If you would like more information on running an event or volunteering for the Northern Ireland Hospice, please contact: Catherine O’Hara, community fundraiser by ringing 075 1506 3303. Email: catherine.ohara@nihospice.org