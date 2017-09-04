Cyclists rally round for charity challenge

A charity cycle from Carrick on Saturday has raised almost £1,000

The event was held as part of the ongoing partnership between Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and Mindwise to highlight a campaign called “Healthy Body Healthy Mind”.

Noel McKee organised the charity race.

Cyclists could participate in the 80-mile challenge, from Carrick to Cushendall; intermediate, 37 miles, from Carrick to Carnfunnock, outside Larne or beginner, ten miles, from Carrick to Whitehead. All were return journeys.

Organiser Noel McKee explained that the aim of the fundraiser is to “highlight the link between good physical and mental health and how each can affect the other”.

“We all have mental health and sometimes it can take a dip unexpectedly. Having good physical health can help us fight back by getting out and about and remaining connected to those around us.

“I organised Saturday’s cycle with three different distances so that everyone could take part no matter their ability with an 80, 36 and ten mile options.

Cyclists who took part in Saturday's fundraiser.

“Nearly £1,000 was raised to help the two charities maintain their services in the community with over 50 cyclists taking part.

“Any form of exercise is good for us not only physically but mentally too and with winter closing in, it’s important to keep active and connected to ensure we get through the dark days of winter as best we can.”