Cycle challenge to Cushendall or Carnfunnock

Participants are being sought for the Carrick Cycle Challenge which will take place on Saturday September 2 from the Royal Oak.

The event is being organised by the Mindwise charity in association with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

It is aimed at cyclists of all abilities.

Advanced cyclists can participate in the 80-mile challenge, from Carrick to Cushendall; intermediate, 37 miles, from Carrick to Carnfunnock, outside Larne or begginer, ten miles, from Carrick to Whitehead. All are return journeys.

The Carrick Cycle Challenge is being organised as part of a ‘Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’, initiative to raise awareness of the importance of keeping both your mental and physical health in good shape.

It follows a 26-hour walk/run in Belfast city centre when participants took part in a 26-hour challenge by completing laps of Belfast City Hall. Three laps were the equivalent of one mile.

Cyclists are being asked to pay an entrance fee of £15 per person. Entry is free for those who raised £50 or more.

One of the organisers Whitehead man Noel McKee said that money raised will be split between Mindwise and Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Noel said: “It should be a year of hard work requiring maximum effort but by the end of the campaign, we hope that people will be more active, and hopefully, we’ll have helped people to talk more about their mental health and to have sought out help if needed.”