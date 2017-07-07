£3.5 million investment for Antrim Area hospital

The Northern Trust says funding for a second MRI scanner for Antrim Area Hospital has been secured from the Department of Health.

Acontractor has been appointed and is on site, and the new scanner will be fully commissioned and operational by July 2018.

In 2016 a new replacement scanner was installed at the hospital.

The provision of a second MRI scanner will provide an opportunity to enhance the range and volume of scans available.

A further investment of £300,000 will be spent on the refurbishment of the eight bed Critical Care Unit.

The process will take approximately six months.

Northern Trust Divisional Director of Surgical and Clinical Services, Margaret O’Hagan said “this is a significant investment which will enhance the MRI service to meet the demand and needs of our local Trust population and provide a modern fit for purpose Critical Care Unit”.

The scanner will be located in an extension to the current MRI unit. As with any major construction work there will be some enabling works required and there will be some changes to the access route to the MRI unit. The drop off car parking spaces for the Day Surgery Unit will be relocated for the duration of the project.