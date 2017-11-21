Have your say on equality action plans

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging citizens to have their say on the area’s draft Equality and Disability Action Plans.

The plans set out how the council will develop Mid and East Antrim as disability-friendly, promoting an ethos of inclusivity and encouraging increased participation in public life by those living with disabilities.

The draft Disability Action Plan proposes greater engagement with local and regional disability groups, enhanced training for councillors and council staff, improved access to council services and facilities, and increased visibility of people with disabilities within council’s workforce.

The proposed Equality Action Plan focuses on delivering equality of opportunity to access training and employment opportunities in Mid and East Antrim, ensuring the borough is inclusive and welcoming to all, promotes stronger, safer and healthier communities, provides all citizens with equitable access to information, and encourages participation and inclusion in decision-making processes.

The draft plans are currently accessible on the council’s website, with hard copies and alternative formats available on request.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “The Equality Action Plan and Disability Action Plan are a statement of council’s commitment to and promotion of equality for all our citizens.

“We will allocate all necessary resources in terms of people, time and money, in order to implement these plans effectively.

“The health and wellbeing of our citizens is vitally important and a key aspect of the borough’s Putting People First Community Plan.

“We want all residents to enjoy long, healthy and active lives in a Borough which offers high quality public services and health equality for all.”

Consultation on Mid and East Antrim’s Equality and Disability Action Plans closes on Friday, February 9, 2018.

For more information on the Equality Action Plan and Disability Action Plan, or to take part in the consultation, please visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/consultations

Alternatively, phone 0300 124 5000 or email policy@midandeastantrim.gov.uk