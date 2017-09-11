Gunshots fired into children’s bedroom during ongoing Larne feud

There have been calls for decisive police action after shots were fired into the bedroom of three sleeping children in Larne as part of an ongoing feud.

The BBC reported the children were aged 10, seven and three. Police said that around 1.50am on Monday two masked men with shotguns hijacked a Volkswagen Bora in the Craigy Hill area of the town. The car was then driven to a Brustin Brae Road house, where shots were fired at the property and the car was set alight.

Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 11th September 2017 The scene on the Brustin Brae Road outside Larne in Co. Antrim where shots were fired at a property along with a vehicle being set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

The children’s mother, Aislinn Hassin, told the BBC she blamed paramilitaries who were trying to harm her ex-husband, whose mother owns the property. She is now considering moving.

“It has to stop,” she said. “They’ve taken a disliking to him. Somebody needs to help and sort this, and we’ve been to loads of people to try to get it sorted.”

Two other houses belonging to family members have been attacked in the past.

Supt Darrin Jones said: “The local community will continue to see an increased police presence in the town to provide reassurance and deter those involved in this feud from engaging in further criminal actions.

“I would strongly urge those on all sides to reconsider their position and to resolve these matters without any added escalation in violence. We do not want to see more damage caused to property or life.”

In a separate incident, a house was badly damaged and two cars destroyed in an arson attack in Magee Park in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson called on the public to give information to the PSNI, while UUP MLA Roy Beggs and DUP MLA Gordon Lyons both urged the police to step in and bring the attacks “to an end”.