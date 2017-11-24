Greggs opens new store in Larne

Food-to-go retailer Greggs has created 12 jobs after opening their new branch in Larne today.

The shop, located on Main Street in the town, will offer the full range of Greggs products including their well-known baked savouries.

“I’m very excited to lead the team which will bring Greggs to Larne for the first time,” explained Julie Knight, shop manager.

“The new shop is located in the centre of the town, making it the perfect place for local people to enjoy breakfast or lunch during their working day or indeed for a shopping pit-stop. We’re really looking forward to bringing Larne a taste of Greggs."

The shop is open Monday to Saturday (7am to 6pm) and Sunday (9am to 5pm).