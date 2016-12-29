Grants will boost work of local community groups

Six Larne groups have received grant aid.

Glenarm Community Focus has been awarded £1,300; Shane Ui Neill GAA, Glenarm, £1,500; Tullygarley and District Residents’ Association, £506; Tullygarley LOL473, £1,500; Kilwaughter Cultural and Educational Group, £1,474 and McMaster Accordion Band, £1,500.

The funding will be made available under the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme .

It has been confirmed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

The scheme has been developed to provide rural community led voluntary organisations with the opportunity to avail of financial assistance towards the purchase of equipment or completion of minor works such as improving a community premises.

It is expected that such schemes will contribute to alleviating social isolation.

The Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme can provide up to 85 per cent of the total cost of a project.

up to a maximum grant of £1,500.