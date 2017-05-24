Goodwill festival was ‘a great hit for Larne’

Larne came alive for Northern Ireland’s newest outdoor festival which could become the first of five major events for Mid and East Antrim.

Alderman Gregg McKeen (pictured) who proposed the anniversary extravaganza said that last weekend’s ‘Friends’ Goodwill’ festival was a just “forerunner”.

“The plan is to continue for the next four years,” he said.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor Audrey Wales said she was “delighted” with the response to the festival.

She stated: “Friends’ Goodwill is Northern Ireland’s newest outdoor festival and it was a real success.”

Festival-goers of all ages gathered at Sandy Bay Playing Fields for free outdoor music concerts, headlined by Una Healy, formerly of “The Saturdays” fame, history re-enactments, exhibitions, sports, talks and displays.

“I was delighted to visit the festival and see so many families enjoying the entertainment,” she said