Gobbins Centre venue for arts and crafts fair

Islandmagee Originals are hosting an arts and craft fair on Saturday October in Islandmagee Community Centre at the Gobbins Centre.

Running from 11.00am to 4.00pm, it will have a great selection of work from local artists/crafts people and specially selected crafters from further afield.

There will be 26 artisans attending covering all manner of arts and crafts including jewellery, crochet, paintings, photography, candles, wooden items, glassware, fabric goods, handmade teddies, lights, marshmallows, chocolate, cakes, jams and even garden furniture. With such a range of handmade unique items there is no excuse not to make an early start on Christmas shopping!

Islandmagee Community Development Association is once again supporting the fair and representatives will be on hand to discuss issues affecting the area. T

They will have their very popular local history books and cards depicting local scenes available. Additionally, they will be holding a tombola to raise funds for Islandmagee’s new community choir Island Voices.

The chosen charity for the fair is Whitehead Branch of the Royal British Legion who will be raising funds for the Poppy Appeal. They will also have information on the work of the RBL and will be selling poppy merchandise.

The organisers say they are delighted to be helping this vital charity.

The Gobbins Cafe will be open serving hot food and treats and with free admittance to the fair, free car parking and use of the on site children’s play park it’s a perfect way to spend a day in Islandmagee.