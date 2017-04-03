Gleno hosts motorbike show and autojumble

All roads for motorbike enthusiasts are set to lead to Gleno later this month.

A motorbike show and auto jumble is being held in the village on Saturday, April 15, between 10am and 6pm.

The event will feature all kinds of motorcycles on display as well as for sale.

There will also be motorcycle accessories to purchase from some of the leading dealers.

The show will be centred at Gleno Orange Hall and is being held to raise funds towards the hall.

Admission prices are £4 for adults, including a free cup of tea or coffee, and free admission for children under 12 years.

organisers are confident they will attract substantial support from local bike and motorsport enthusiasts.