Glenarm seashore ‘scavenge’

Ulster Wildlife, Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and Glenarm Wildlife Group are holding a seashore scavenge on Saturday, October 14.

Children and grown-ups will have fun searching for shark and ray egg cases, crabs, seaweeds, anemones, seashells, and even pre-historic arrowheads along the strand at Glenarm.

Dave Wall, Ulster Wildlife’s Living Seas officer, said: “This is a great opportunity for families to explore first-hand the weird and wonderful items that the sea throws up on our shoreline, and to explore the marine creatures that live along our coast. As well as being lots of fun, we hope it will inspire people to find more to enjoy, more to learn and more to value in the fantastic marine life around our shores.”

The seashore scavenge takes place from 10am to 12pm and is free of charge. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Meet at the car park at Glenarm Strand.

Participants are advised to don sturdy footwear and to dress suitably for inclement weather conditions.