Giving support to the bereaved

A new group is aiming to provide support and friendship for people aged over 55 in the Larne area who have suffered a bereavement.

The group - which meetsonce a month - has been set up by Cruse Bereavement Care, the leading national charity for people who have been bereaved in Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

The first meeting of the new Friendship Group was held on Wednesday, October 18 in Curran Fold and was attended by 18 people.

The aim of the group is to create a space for those attending to exchange thoughts, feelings and experiences with others who have been bereaved.

It is an opportunity to make friends and find support, no matter when a person has been bereaved. The bereavement doesn’t need to have been recent.

The group meets in the Common Room in Curran Fold, Curran Road, Larne on the third Wednesday of each month from 11am to 1pm.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 15 and a warm invitation to anyone who is over the age of 55 and who has been bereaved to attend.

Cruse Bereavement Care’s vision is that all bereaved people have somewhere to turn when someone dies.

The charity offers free and confidential services throughout Northern Ireland provided by a team of trained volunteers.

Anyone who would like more information about the new Friendship Group in Larne is invited to contact Eleanor at Cruse 028 9079 2419 or Eleanor.ellersie@cruse.org.uk.

For more details about Cruse and what services it offers in the Larne area, please call 028 2766 6686.

More information on the charity can be found on www.cruse.org.uk

The Cruse UK freephone helpline is 0808 808 1677.