Garden show in Whitehead Community Centre

Whitehead Garden Show will take place on Wednesday (August 2) in Whitehead Community Centre.
Organised by Whitehead Garden Society,the event features floral art, horticulture, home baking and children’s section.
Staging is 10am - 11.30am, judging 12noon - 1.00pm and public viewing 1pm - 2.00pm.
The show, part of the town’s ever-popular summer festival, has a total of six classes with two cups and voucher prizes up for grabs.
