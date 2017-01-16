Future first with new virtual tour at Corran

A Larne Primary School is helping busy prospective parents view its facilities without having to set foot on campus, thanks to a futuristic scheme.

Corran Integrated Primary and Nursery School in Larne has launched a virtual reality tour which will help potential parents and pupils to access the full colourful experience that can be expected at this welcoming and inclusive school.

The virtual tour, which allows viewers to explore every part of the school at their leisure, has gone live on the school’s website and is being promoted through social media, to encourage as many people as possible to explore all that the school has to offer.

The integrated primary and nursery school will benefit from a brand new school building in 2017/18 but in the meantime, everyone associated with the school is delighted to have this new medium to help celebrate and promote this creative, supportive learning environment.

Chair of the Board of Governors Neil Clarke, whos children are pupils at the school, said: “We recognise that with leading such busy lives, it can be very difficult for parents to view and visit the school, and we needed to be flexible to address this.

“Virtual tours allow the whole family to experience the school tour from wherever they are.

“In addition, with family and friends tending to be dispersed across the globe, pupils can show off their school virtually by sharing the tour link, to help family near and far to visualise where they spend so much of their day.”

Corran IPS also appreciates that a lot of time can pass between a parent’s visit and their decision to enrol.

The virtual tour helps to refresh their memory by allowing them to revisit as often as they wish.

School Principal Denise Macfarlane commented: “We think this may be the first school in Larne that has a 360 degree fully immersive Virtual Reality Tour.

“Not only is this a great resource for current and future parents and pupils, it demonstrates our on-going investment in and commitment to technology, both through our teaching and also how we as a school use technology to promote ourselves.

“We feel it is really important to show our pupils that we practice what we teach.”

The tour can be viewed on the Corran IPS website at www.corranips.co.uk or via the Corran Integrated Primary School and Nursery Facebook page.

The project was funded by the Integrated Education Fund.