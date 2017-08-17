Funeral of Carnlough hotelier to be held in village

The funeral will take place in Carnlough this afternoon (Friday) of hotelier Moira O’Neill.

Mrs. O’Neill, whose family owns The Londonderry Arms in the village, died on Tuesday (August 15).

Requiem Mass for Mrs. O’Neill will be celebrated at the Church of St John the Evangelist, in Carnlough, at midday followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.

She had been awarded an MBE for her services to the hospitality industry.