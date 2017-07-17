Funeral for young footballer who died suddenly

The funeral will take place tomorrow for the young footballer who was found dead in his west Belfast home on Friday night.

James Moore had played for Irish League clubs Cliftonville, Donegal Celtic and Larne and most recently had been captain of Willowbank FC, based on the Falls Road in Belfast, where he also helped coach youth squads.

Mr Moore had been pictured hours before his death at Windsor Park where he was trying to gain entry to the Linfield vs Celtic Champions League qualifying game.

A lifelong fan of Celtic, the 24-year-old was engaged to be married.

Police are not treating his sudden death as suspicious.

Willowbank FC described him as a “role model to young people”.

Club secretary Jim Kettle told the Irish News he will be buried in his Willowbank tracksuit and a Celtic top.

His Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow afternoon at St Paul’s Church on the Falls Road at 1pm.