Fundraisers help take Claire closer to new ‘power chair’

Paralympian Claire Taggart has thanked everyone who supported a recent charity table quiz.

The fundraiser for a new ‘power chair’ took place at Larne Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club.

Claire said: “The amazing sum of £575 was raised before and on the night which means I am even closer to getting this chair I really need.”

Claire also thanked quizmaster Mickey Campbell for his part in the quiz and the club for hosting it.

Another table quiz to raise funds for Claire’s new power chair will take place at Larne Tech Old Boys Club pm Thursday April 20 at 8.00 pm. Claire says that once again, all support will be greatly appreciated. Claire, who competed in last summer’s Paralympic Games in Rio as a member of team GB’s boccia squad suffers from muscle condition dystonia, an illness that means that her current wheelchair which has been adapted for sport becomes uncomfortable when used for extended periods.