Former Royal Marine Ciaran Maxwell jailed for 18 years

A terrorist who infiltrated the British military has been jailed for 18 years for supplying bombs to dissident Irish republicans.

Former Royal Marine Ciaran Maxwell stashed anti-personnel mines, mortars, ammunition and 14 pipe bombs - four of which were later used - in 43 purpose-built hides at eight locations in Northern Ireland and England.

Bomb-making materials were found in barrels and buckets buried in the ground as well as an adapted Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) pass card, a PSNI uniform and a police stab-proof vest.

The 31-year-old, who is originally from Larne in Co Antrim and was with 40 Commando based at Norton Manor Camp in Taunton, Somerset, at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty to preparation of terrorist acts between January 2011 and August last year, possessing images of bank cards for fraud and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Kearney said Maxwell used his military know-how to accumulate and construct his devices, and described the infiltration of the military by a republican terrorist as “very unusual” and “certainly the first case of its kind in recent years”.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Sweeney said: “I’m sure that you were and will remain motivated by dissident republican sympathies and a hostility to the UK.”

Maxwell was handed an 18-year jail term with another five years on licence.

He was given consecutive sentences of 18 months and two years respectively for possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing images of bank cards for fraud.

Maxwell, described by the judge as an “inveterate record-keeper”, showed little emotion as the sentence was handed down.

He had appeared in court via video link from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes.

The Old Bailey heard that the father-of-one researched targets and discussed plans to attack police stations and officers.

His plot, however, was foiled when members of the public stumbled across his weapons hides by chance.

DNA evidence found on parts of the haul led them to Maxwell, who was on the national database due to his alleged involvement in an unrelated assault case.

Paul Hynes QC, defending, told the court his client was not ideologically driven and would not have used violence for a cause.

He said it was Niall Lehd, said to be a member of the Continuity IRA (CIRA), who was the “instigator” of a joint venture with Maxwell, who had “no long-lasting republican ideology”.

Maxwell denied joining the Royal Marines in 2010 with the intention of infiltrating them.

He claimed he faked his support for the dissidents’ cause because he was “frozen” with fear and believed old connections wished “serious ill” on him and his extended family in Northern Ireland and England.

The court also heard that he had been brought up as a Catholic in the largely loyalist town of Larne and suffered a fractured skull as a 16-year-old when he was the victim of a sectarian attack.