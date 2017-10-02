Foodies invited to take part in new BBC programme

Home cooking experts are being invited to showcase their culinary flair as part of an upcoming BBC show.

BBC One has announced that it is launching a new cookery competition as Mary Berry leads the charge to find Britain’s Best Cook in a series presented by Claudia Winkleman.

At a time when British cooking has never been more varied, inspiring or of such high quality, this series will test the real-life expertise of truly great home cooks and will celebrate the food people make for their loved ones every single day.

Mary Berry is returning to her first love; with more than 75 cookery books to her name, her authority in the home kitchen is beyond question and she is the natural choice for the lead judge. Taking the reins as host is Claudia Winkleman.

A search for a second judge is underway. They will be joining Mary to help hunt out those whose talents, until now, have been hidden away.

Mary Berry said: “I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on. This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start.”

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, says: “Home cooking has quietly become one of the nation’s favourite obsessions and so there is no better place than BBC One to compete for this crown. The queen of all judges Mary Berry will be the indisputable head judge, with the irresistible Claudia Winkleman hosting proceedings. But, who will be Mary’s judging partner? The search is on!”

Over eight episodes, the ten contestants will need to demonstrate skill under pressure and individual flair, as they’re asked to serve the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics.

The judges will be looking for dishes that define a new benchmark of excellence, whether it’s roast beef with the perfect roast potatoes, an ingenious twist on chicken curry or an irresistible chocolate pudding.

Each challenge will reveal new tips and techniques as the competing cooks battle to prove that they have the skills and repertoire, technical ability, resourcefulness and creativity to get through to the final and be crowned Britain’s Best Cook.

Application forms are available by emailing cooking@keofilms.com or texting 07474578089.