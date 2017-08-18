Foodbank says thanks for street collection donations

Larne Foodbank has thanked everyone who supported a recent street collection.

The collection took place on Saturday August 5.

The sum of £596.05 was raised which will be used to contribute to the ongoing work of Larne Foodbank.

Larne Foodbank partners with local communities to help those who are experiencing food poverty by providing three days’ emergency food to individuals or families in crisis.

Since April 1 2017, Larne Foodbank has fed a total of 433 people - 280 adults and 153 children in the Larne area.

Larne Foodbank says that all contributions to its work are “very much appreciated”.

Larne Foodbank, based at Craigyhill Methodist Church, has thanked everyone who supports its work.