Flying the flag for learning disability

The Northern Trust is delighted to support the Learning Disability Pride event taking place in Carrick on Saturday May 27.

The event will celebrate people with learning disabilities .

The day will include a parade for adults with learning disabilities, their family, friends and carers, to celebrate their achievements and contributions to society.

Thomas Haighton, senior day care worker at Hawthorns Adult Centre has developed this event as part of his other role as club leader in Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway Club.

Thomas said “I am delighted to work with the Northern Trust on the Learning Disability Pride event.

“The Trust’s support will help to ensure the day runs as smoothly as possible. Having the privilege of working in the Hawthorns Adult Centre for the past 14 years and holding the club leader position in Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway Club, I am immensely proud that both organisations can work in partnership and can, together, fly the flag for Learning Disability”.

The Northern Trust’s mental health and learning disability day care lead manager Isabel Kidd said: “What a creative and passionate way to showcase the positive changes in people’s lives and ensure people with a learning disability have equal access and involvement in their local communities. This event is all about providing a platform to promote visibility, awareness and inclusion.

As well as a parade, there will be a marketplace where local organisations and social enterprises can set up stalls to sell goods or provide information and family fun activities. RSVP by April 28 to learningdisabilitypride@gmail.com

The Northern Trust would encourage families and groups living or working with adults with learning disabilities to take advantage of this positive event.