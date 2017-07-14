Festival launches Ballycarry Twelfth celebration

A family festival ushered in Twelfth celebrations in Ballycarry, with a children’s party organised by the village community group.

Community Association secretary Carla McKeaveney said: “We had a great turn-out at the family fun day, which was supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. People came from the community and surrounding areas. Everyone had a great time.”

A family festival got Twelfth celebrations underway in Ballycarry.

The focus of the event was at the Fairhill, with bouncy castles and a barbecue as well as crepes and music.

A children’s bonfire was lit at 8.30pm, ahead of the main traditional bonfire.

The organisers of the event on behalf of the group were Carla McKeaveney, Eddie Belch and Billy Thompson.