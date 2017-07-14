Festival launches Ballycarry Twelfth celebration

A family festival ushered in Twelfth celebrations in Ballycarry, with a children’s party organised by the village community group.
Community Association secretary Carla McKeaveney said: “We had a great turn-out at the family fun day, which was supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. People came from the community and surrounding areas. Everyone had a great time.”
The focus of the event was at the Fairhill, with bouncy castles and a barbecue as well as crepes and music.
A children’s bonfire was lit at 8.30pm, ahead of the main traditional bonfire.
The organisers of the event on behalf of the group were Carla McKeaveney, Eddie Belch and Billy Thompson.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.