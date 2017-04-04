Father replaces son on council

Carrick man Robin Stewart has been co-opted on to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council by the Ulster Unionist Party.

Mr. Stewart, owner of Robinson’s shoemakers, will replace his son John who was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly last month.

Robinson’s is Ireland’s oldest surviving shoemaker’s, famous for its Irish brogues.

Welcoming Robin to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, party colleague Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “I am thrilled to welcome Robin Stewart to the Ulster Unionist group on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“With his wealth of business experience, Robin will be a real asset to this council, especially at a time when the regeneration of Carrickfergus town centre is of such high priority to us.

“Robin is a born and bred Carrick man, and I know he will work diligently to represent the people of the town he loves. Having worked closely with him on numerous election campaigns, I know that Robin will apply the same enthusiasm to his new role as he applies to everything he does.”

John Stewart took a second seat for the Ulster Unionist Party in East Antrim at last month’s Assembly election. He was elected with 3,377 votes alongside Roy Beggs.

John said: “To say I’m champing at the bit would be a massive understatement.

He says be wants to prove to people that politicians are “not all the same”.

“There needs to be someone challenging that to say if everyone’s the same, nothing is ever going to change.”