Residents will have the chance to trace their family history at a special genealogy event next month.

The Ballymena branch of the North of Ireland Family History Society are hosting their first Family History Fair and DNA event on Saturday, September 2.

The fair will take place at the Braid in Ballymena from 11am until 4pm.

This event will showcase the work of the North of Ireland Family History Society and is suitable for those starting on their journey to discover their roots and also for experienced family historians. A wide range of genealogy experts will be on hand to help with your family history research.

At the event you will find out how DNA plays a role in searching for your ancestors and have an opportunity to test your DNA or purchase a DNA kit for a family member thanks to the sponsors Family Tree DNA.

Local history groups, Irish Origenes, the United Irishmen and the Presbyterian Historical Society are just a few of those who will be there to give you guidance and information.

Raffle prizes will be available to include a Family Tree DNA autosomal test, a years membership of the North of Ireland Family History Society and the recently released Family Tree Maker 2017, to list a few.

Everyone is welcome. Come along, admission is free and find out how to uncover your roots and local history.

Further details are available at www.facebook.com/ballymenafamilyhistorysociety or www.nifhs.org