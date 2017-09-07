Family fun day at market yard

A family fun day will take place at Larne Market Yard on Saturday September 9, from 12.00 pm until 3.00 pm.

Attractions will include a bouncy castle, crazy golf and arcade games.

The event is being hosted by Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community and Safety Partnership and Preventing Addiction Larne (PAL) in association with Start 360 and Northern Drugs and Alcohol Co-ordination Team.

Support, advice and guidance will be available from support services with free health checks also on the day.

No admission charge.