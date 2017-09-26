Family ‘devastated’ over theft from grave

A Larne woman has told of her distress after discovering that her late husband’s grave had been ‘desecrated’ by thieves.

Nuala Yetman said she and her family were devastated over the theft of decorative stones from the grave of her husband Mark, who passed away last year at the age of 46.

Mark Yetman. INLT 39-750-CON

“We had just had his grave finished at Larne Cemetery,” Nuala said.

“Myself and my daughter had taken great care over the grave; we wanted something special and had chosen beautiful iridescent, heart shaped pebbles.”

However, on visiting the cemetery on Sunday, Nuala and her daughter Jessica were horrified to discover that every single one of the stones had been stolen.

“I’m so angry and upset that someone could desecrate my husband’s grave like that,” she said.

“A tribute that my three year old niece had left on the grave had just been thrown aside, and there was part of the headstone chipped.

“Mark’s dates of birth and death were on the headstone, and on his grave it says ‘Daddy’, so they [the thieves] would have known he was young.

“I can’t understand why anyone would do this.

“We’re just completely devastated.”

Larne’s Greenland Cemetery is owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

In a statement, the local authority said: “The council is aware of this incident and sympathises with Mrs Yetman and everyone affected.

“Cemeteries provide a peaceful and respectful place and any anti-social behaviour or vandalism is simply not acceptable. Council is not responsible for any damage or thefts that may occur at any of its sites but would urge anyone with further information to contact the PSNI.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed that they received a report on September 24 that pebbles had been removed from a graveside at Upper Cairncastle Road within the previous week.