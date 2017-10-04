‘Fabulous response’ to Larne’s Jingle All the Way campaign

Organisations in Larne are getting behind a festive-themed fundraising campaign for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

Schools, business people and local groups have pledged to ‘Jingle All The Way’ in support of the charity.

Smiling for the camera at the 'Jingle All the Way' launch.

At the launch at The Coffee Doc, Roddensvale School Choir inspired guests as they sang a selection of Christmas favourites.

Owner and host for the evening, Anne Marie McGrath said: “We had a full house with a number of schools and local businesses and clubs attending.

“The response since has been fabulous and I know the good people of Larne and the villages around the coast will get behind this fun and community engaging campaign. What could be better than giving the gift of care this Christmas to local life limited children and their families.”

Also attending the launch was Alderman Maureen Morrow who commented: “This is a brilliant concept and one the entire community can get behind. The parade on Friday 1st December should bring footfall to the town and businesses are already getting behind it by pledging to host little events in house on the day or in the run up to the parade and family fun day.

Guests learning more about the fundraising campaign for NI Children's Hospice.

““Jingle All The Way” needs your school, your club or organisation, businesses and church groups to join in.”

NI Children’s Hospice expressed her appreciation of all those who have got behind the initiative.

“I would like to thank and congratulate Anne Marie McGrath and her team at The Coffee Doc, the local drama group and the wonderful children with their teacher Mr Graham Hawthorne from Roddensvale School, our local Jingle Team and guests for a fabulous campaign launch evening.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Forever Living Director Bill Crymble and Marketing & Events manager Alison McClean for their ongoing sponsorship and support for Jingle All The Way” said Catherine O’Hara, Children’s Hospice Regional Fundraiser.

Enjoying The Coffee Doc function.

‘Jingle All The Way’ is open to all to do something magical for children and families using Children’s Hospice services in this area.

“The gift of respite care to those in need is a life line and we deeply appreciate the generosity of everyone who will take part.”

You can join the ‘Big Jingle Parade’ on Friday, December 1 or host your own little ‘Jingle’ to raise awareness and vital funds. Registration forms are available at the NI Hospice Shop, Larne, or email jingleallthewaylarne@outlook.com

Supporters at the launch of the festive campaign.