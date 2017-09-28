Search

Exploring nature through the arts at Cairncastle

Exploring the school garden for artistic inspiration.
Primary 2 and primary 3 pupils from Cairncastle Primary School, Ballygally, enjoyed a morning of painting, drawing and poetry for Mid and East Antrim in Bloom Painting & Poetry competition.

After a walk in the sunshine around the school garden, the children chose flowers and vegetables to paint, sketch and write poems about.

Cairncastle Primary School pupils enjoying a morning of painting, drawing and poetry.

The Bloom initiative encourages people to think about their environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it.

Cairncastle Primary School pupils at work on their Mid and East Antrim in Bloom project.

