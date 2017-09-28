Exploring nature through the arts at Cairncastle

Primary 2 and primary 3 pupils from Cairncastle Primary School, Ballygally, enjoyed a morning of painting, drawing and poetry for Mid and East Antrim in Bloom Painting & Poetry competition.

After a walk in the sunshine around the school garden, the children chose flowers and vegetables to paint, sketch and write poems about.

Cairncastle Primary School pupils enjoying a morning of painting, drawing and poetry.

The Bloom initiative encourages people to think about their environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it.