Exploring nature through the arts at Cairncastle

Primary 2 and primary 3 pupils from Cairncastle Primary School, Ballygally, enjoyed a morning of painting, drawing and poetry for Mid and East Antrim in Bloom Painting & Poetry competition.
After a walk in the sunshine around the school garden, the children chose flowers and vegetables to paint, sketch and write poems about.
The Bloom initiative encourages people to think about their environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.