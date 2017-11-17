Excess alcohol driver crashed van into wall

A Larne man initially denied he had been at the wheel of a van which crashed into a wall but when police said CCTV showed him getting out of the driver’s seat he admitted an excess alcohol offence.

Philip John Hargey (30), of Kintyre Road, had crashed the van at Old Glenarm Road at 2.40am on Saturday, October 14 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court two people were seen “staggering” away from the van.

The defendant admitted charges including driving with excess alcohol and using a vehicle without insurance or MOT and absence of a driving licence.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it was fortunate no one was injured.

District Judge Peter King said he was aware of issues Hargey is dealing with.

The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months along with total fines of more than £400.