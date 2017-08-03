Power provider praised for ‘exemplary approach’ to biodiversity at sites

AES UK & Ireland, operators, of Ballylumford and Kilroot Power Stations, has been awarded Platinum Level in the Business & Biodiversity Charter by Business in the Community, in partnership with Ulster Wildlife, for its outstanding commitment to protecting and enhancing biodiversity at the company’s sites in Northern Ireland.

The Business and Biodiversity Charter initiative aims to inspire and encourage businesses throughout Northern Ireland to protect and enhance biodiversity.

Ian Nuttall, Head of Environment at Business in the Community Northern Ireland explains: “AES UK and Ireland is exemplary in its approach to biodiversity and it’s wonderful to be able to formally recognise its efforts in this way.

“The organisation has made a solid commitment to protecting and enhancing biodiversity at its sites in Northern Ireland, and has invested in a number of innovative initiatives to improve biodiversity and inspire their workforce to protect the natural environment.” Other companies can register interest by contact ing ian.nuttall@bitcni.org.uk.