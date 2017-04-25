Plastic bottles dumped on shore at Glenarm

Several hundred empty plastic milk bottles have been found dumped on the shore outside Glenarm.

They were pictured by a local wildlife photographer on rocks and bobbing in the sea on Sunday morning.

He said that approximately 300 appeared to have been dropped onto the beach, a mile-and-a-half from ‘Madman’s Window’ on the Coast Road.

He indicated that a number have since been washed towards Glenarm by the tide during stormy conditions earlier this week.

He said that he has reported the incident to Mid and East Antrim Council.