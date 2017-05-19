Grant boost to ‘love the place you live’

Carrick residents are being urged to take a pride in their local environment through a ‘Live Here Love Here’ small grant programme.

The initiative has the support of Mid and East Antrim Mayor Cllr Audrey Wales MBE.

The scheme is aimed at reducing litter and dog fouling.

The ‘Live Here Love Here’ programme is inviting any group or organisation committed to improving the local environment and building a sense of community pride to submit an application to its small grants scheme.

The initiative is running in partnership with local councils, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Choice Housing, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, McDonald’s and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The mayor explained: “The scheme provides support to volunteer projects that reduce littering and dog fouling, improve how the environment is looked after, help in the development of civic pride and enhance or attract tourism through environmental improvements.”

Grants are available from £500 to £5,000 and are open to volunteer and community groups, all school and third level education organisations, youth groups and sports clubs undertaking civic pride projects in supporting council areas.

Jodie-Ann McAneaneyLive Here Love Here manager, at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “Last year, £109,000 of funding was made available supporting 78 local community projects,”

The scheme forms part of the wider Live Here Love Here programme, which includes an innovative media campaign and volunteering opportunities.

For more information on the Live Here Love Here Small Grants Scheme and to download an application form, visit www.liveherelovehere.org or contact Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful on 028 9073 6920.

Closing date for applications is 12 noon 21 June 2017.