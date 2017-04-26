Food waste must go in brown bin

Larne householders are being warned that they risk having bins left unemptied if they are found to contain food.

Residents are reminded that all food waste must be placed inside brown bins for collection because of changes to legislation.

“It’s the law,” said the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, “but that’s only part of the story. “It saves money - it costs us twice as much to dispose of food waste in a black bin as it does to recycle food waste from a brown bin.

“It prevents environmental damage – food waste that ends up in landfill is the most polluting type of waste due to the release of harmful gases and of course, it helps the environment.”

Council says that it will take some time to ensure all requests for brown bins and kitchen caddies are delivered in order to comply with the new policy, but once this is in place, refuse collectors will be keeping an eye on the black bins they lift.

If they find food waste in a black bin, they will place a yellow warning sticker on the bin to remind the householder to place food waste in their black bin.

If they find it a second time, they will place an amber sticker on the bin, with the same reminder.

On the third occasion, refuse collectors will flag that bin with a red sticker noting that the bin was not emptied and the householder will need to remove the food waste before that bin can be emptied as part of the next scheduled collection.

Council will supply biodegradable bags three times a year or newspaper or kitchen roll can be used to line the caddy, but should not use plastic bags as these will not biodegrade. This can then be dropped into brown bins for collection.

All food waste in brown bins will be made into high quality compost.