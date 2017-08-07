Come foraging at the Town Park during Allotment Week

The success story of local allotments will be highlighted next week across East Antrim as part of National Allotments Week.

Allotments in Larne and Carrickfergus will be open to the public to view, and several events will be taking place including practical workshops on site.

The Larne Town Park Allotments will be open between 6pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, and activities are planned including a veggie BBQ and foraging as well as practical workshops.

Visitors will get the chance to view the allotments and learn more about them. Further information is available from parks@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or by telephoning 028 93358231.

The National Allotments Week is organised by the National Allotment Society, which was founded in the early 20th century. This year the theme of the event is ‘Growing the Movement’ and it aims to celebrate hard work involved in managing sites.