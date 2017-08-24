Borough’s ‘best kept’ winners are revealed

The winners of the Mid and East Antrim’s ‘In Bloom’ community competition have been revealed with prizes awarded right across the area.
Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid said, “We have been extremely impressed with the quality and diversity of the entries this year and I’m delighted to announce the 2017 Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Competition winners and runners-up.
“Our In Bloom competitions showcase the best of our Borough, from front gardens, allotments, local businesses and community groups, all working to enhance our towns and villages.
“We want to encourage everyone who lives in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.
“By actively supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign residents have not only made their gardens, schools and businesses more attractive but have also assisted Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s entry to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition and the Britain in Bloom Competition.
“It has been an opportunity for me to see the wealth and variety of horticultural talent we have in our Borough. Well done to everyone.”
Winners and runners-up will be invited to the Mid and East Antrim In Bloom awards ceremony in October to receive their prizes.
The Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Children’s Competitions are still open. The deadline for Tallest Sunflower entries is 1 September. Our Painting, Poetry and Best School Gardening Project Competitions remain open until 30 September.
Best Kept Front Garden
Winner: Elizabeth Boyd, Cullybackey
Runner-Up: John O’Neill, Carrickfergus
Runner-Up: Janet Wilson, Ballymena
Best Kept Front Container Garden
Winner: Eric Bailey, Islandmagee
Runner-Up: Josie Adams, Whitehead
Runner-Up: Alex Foye, Larne
Best Kept Community Planting Scheme
Winner: Windsor Community Garden, Whitehead
Runner-Up: Ballygally Biodiversity Group
Runner-Up: Lizzies Flower Bed, Glenarm
Best Kept Allotment Garden
Winner: Adrian Johnston, Greenisland Allotment Gardens
Runner-Up: Stephen Hanna, Eden Allotment Gardens
Runner-Up: Alfie Hamilton, Larne Allotment Gardens
Best Kept Commercial Premises
Winner: The Nest, Broughshane
Runner-Up: The Smithfield Arms, Ballymena
Runner-Up: Martha & Mary’s Vintage Tea Room, Ahoghill
Gardening for Wildlife Award
Winner: Julie Hayes, Ballymena
Runner-Up: Cullybackey Community Partnership
Runner-Up: Charles Sheils Charity, Carrickfergus
A full list of all winners will soon be available online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom
To download children’s competition entry forms visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.