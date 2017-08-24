Borough’s ‘best kept’ winners are revealed

The winners of the Mid and East Antrim’s ‘In Bloom’ community competition have been revealed with prizes awarded right across the area.

Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid said, “We have been extremely impressed with the quality and diversity of the entries this year and I’m delighted to announce the 2017 Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Competition winners and runners-up.

Best Kept Community Planting Scheme Winner: Windsor Community Garden, Whitehead

“Our In Bloom competitions showcase the best of our Borough, from front gardens, allotments, local businesses and community groups, all working to enhance our towns and villages.

“We want to encourage everyone who lives in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

“By actively supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign residents have not only made their gardens, schools and businesses more attractive but have also assisted Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s entry to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition and the Britain in Bloom Competition.

“It has been an opportunity for me to see the wealth and variety of horticultural talent we have in our Borough. Well done to everyone.”

Best Kept Commercial Premises Winner: The Nest, Broughshane

Winners and runners-up will be invited to the Mid and East Antrim In Bloom awards ceremony in October to receive their prizes.

The Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Children’s Competitions are still open. The deadline for Tallest Sunflower entries is 1 September. Our Painting, Poetry and Best School Gardening Project Competitions remain open until 30 September.

Best Kept Front Garden

Winner: Elizabeth Boyd, Cullybackey

Best Kept Allotment Garden Winner: Adrian Johnston, Greenisland Allotment Gardens. Contributed.

Runner-Up: John O’Neill, Carrickfergus

Runner-Up: Janet Wilson, Ballymena

Best Kept Front Container Garden

Winner: Eric Bailey, Islandmagee

Best Kept Front Garden Winner: Elizabeth Boyd, Cullybackey

Runner-Up: Josie Adams, Whitehead

Runner-Up: Alex Foye, Larne

Best Kept Community Planting Scheme

Winner: Windsor Community Garden, Whitehead

Runner-Up: Ballygally Biodiversity Group

Runner-Up: Lizzies Flower Bed, Glenarm

Best Kept Front Container Garden Winner: Eric Bailey, Islandmagee

Best Kept Allotment Garden

Winner: Adrian Johnston, Greenisland Allotment Gardens

Runner-Up: Stephen Hanna, Eden Allotment Gardens

Runner-Up: Alfie Hamilton, Larne Allotment Gardens

Best Kept Commercial Premises

Winner: The Nest, Broughshane

Runner-Up: The Smithfield Arms, Ballymena

Runner-Up: Martha & Mary’s Vintage Tea Room, Ahoghill

Gardening for Wildlife Award

Winner: Julie Hayes, Ballymena

Runner-Up: Cullybackey Community Partnership

Runner-Up: Charles Sheils Charity, Carrickfergus

A full list of all winners will soon be available online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom

To download children’s competition entry forms visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom