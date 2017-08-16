Search

Allotment event cancelled due to bad weather

Tonight's allotment event at Larne Town Park has been postponed.
An event due to be held tonight (Wednesday) at Larne Town Park has been postponed due to bad weather.

The National Allotment Week open night will be rearranged in due course.

The event had been organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.