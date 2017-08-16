Allotment event cancelled due to bad weather

An event due to be held tonight (Wednesday) at Larne Town Park has been postponed due to bad weather.
The National Allotment Week open night will be rearranged in due course.
The event had been organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
An event due to be held tonight (Wednesday) at Larne Town Park has been postponed due to bad weather.
The National Allotment Week open night will be rearranged in due course.
The event had been organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.